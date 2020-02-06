MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian military police are continuing to patrol the Syria-Turkey border in the north Syrian provinces of Hasakah, Aleppo and Raqqah, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes ... in the Aleppo province, ... in the Raqqah province, ... in the Hasakah province," Borenkov said during a briefing.

The major general added that Russian combat aircraft also continue to patrol several routes in the area.

Borenkov noted that no incidents have taken place during the patrols.

The patrols are part of a Russia-Turkey deal on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.