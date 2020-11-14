UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Start Patrolling North, South Zones In Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:35 PM

Units of the Russian military police on Saturday started patrolling the North and South areas of responsibility in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing, adding that a ceasefire is observed along the line of contact

"From today, units of the Russian military police started patrolling in the North and South zones of responsibility," Konashenkov said, adding that the ceasefire is observed "along the entire line of contact.

The spokesman also said that the Russian side is constantly communicating with Armenian and Azerbaijani general staffs to prevent possible incidents in the region.

"To carry out peacekeeping tasks, prevent possible incidents and ensure the security of the Russian military personnel, continuous interaction with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia is carried out through direct communication channels," Konashenkov said.

