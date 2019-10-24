Russian Military Police Stationed Outside Kobane on Commanding Point Near Turkish Border

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian military police base is stationed near the city of Kobane (Ayn al-Arab in Arabic) on a commanding point two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Syria-Turkey border, Lt. Gen. Igor Seritsky, the spokesman for the Russian military contingent in Syria, said on Thursday

KOBANE (AYN AL-ARAB) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Russian military police base is stationed near the city of Kobane (Ayn al-Arab in Arabic) on a commanding point two kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the Syria-Turkey border, Lt. Gen. Igor Seritsky, the spokesman for the Russian military contingent in Syria, said on Thursday.

The Russian military police entered Kobane on Wednesday to patrol the city and borderline, per the Russia-Turkey memorandum agreed upon earlier in the week.

"The base is located at a frontier post a few kilometers away from Ayn al-Arab and two kilometers away from the Turkish territory. From there, we have a good view of the border itself, and the area surrounding the city," Seritsky told journalists.

The base is on a commanding height and is equipped with a radio tower. From that location, the Russian military police together with the Syrian border guards will oversee the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces, according to the lieutenant general.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday.