Russian Military Police, Turkish Servicemen Start First Joint Patrols In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:43 PM

Russian Military Police, Turkish Servicemen Start First Joint Patrols in Syria

Russia's military police started the first joint patrols with Turkish military personnel in the area of Syria's northern border, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday

QAMISHLI (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia's military police started the first joint patrols with Turkish military personnel in the area of Syria's northern border, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

A convoy of Russian and Turkish troops left Derbesia on Friday at noon.

The length of the route will be 110 kilometers (68 miles). The speed of the convoy, consisting of five Russian and four Turkish military vehicles, will be 40-60 kilometers per hour (25-37mph).

