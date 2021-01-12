UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Police Unit Conducts Patrols In Northeast Syria

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russian Military Police Unit Conducts Patrols in Northeast Syria

QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) A Russian military police unit conducted patrols in the province of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria, a convoy of servicemen traveled more than 100 kilometers from the province's largest city of Qamishli, preventing provocations on the part of illegal armed groups.

"A military police unit conducted patrols...

The goal was to demonstrate the Russian flag, as well as to inspect settlements and areas adjacent to the M4 highway," Capt. Andrey Sidorov, in charge of the convoy, told reporters.

The route of the Russian military ran from Qamishli to the Turkish border along the strategically important M4 highway. The patrol involved over 30 servicemen who traveled around the settlements along the given route in armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles.

