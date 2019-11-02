Russian Military Police Well Received by Northern Syria Residents - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russian military police, who carry out joint patrols with Turkey's servicemen in northern Syria, have been well received by local residents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There are a lot of issues that need to be settled as this plan is being implemented. But Russian servicemen have already settled alongside Syrian border guards. They communicate with local residents. Additional forces have been dispatched for participating in the operation. The residents are well received there," Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel late on Friday.

The joint Russian-Turkish patrols along the Syrian border began on Friday. The Russian military said the operation had been successful.

The Defense Ministry said that the patrol covered a distance of more than 110 kilometers [some 68 miles] to the west of Ad Darbasiyah crossing at a depth of six kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border.

The patrolling is carried out under an agreement on the withdrawal of the Kurdish forces for the border area in northern Syria, reached by Moscow and Ankara in the wake of the beginning of Turkey's security operation there.