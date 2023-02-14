Russian Military Provides Medical Assistance to 321 People Affected by Syria Earthquake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Russian military has provided medical assistance to 321 people affected by the earthquake in Syria and distributed 61.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid to those in need, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"As of February 13, 2023, medical assistance was provided to 321 affected people, 61.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid - food kits and essentials - was distributed," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said at a briefing.

He said Russian servicemen keep providing assistance after the earthquake in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey currently stands at 31,643. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said that the death toll in the government-controlled areas reached 1,414 people.