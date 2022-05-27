Russian Military Publishes SBU Document on Threat of US Biomilitary Program to Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry published a document of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) back from 2017, which noted the epidemiological threat of the US military biological program for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry published a document of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) back from 2017, which noted the epidemiological threat of the US military biological program for Ukraine.

The document, dated February 28, 2017, is a memo from the deputy head of the SBU Directorate in the Kherson region, Col. Lemeshov, to the chief of staff, deputy head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Col. Kuznetsov, and the head of the Analytical Department of the GIAS SBU, Col. Shanaida.

In the report on the topic "Ensuring biological safety in domestic microbiological institutions, preventing manifestations of biological terrorism in Ukraine", among other things, it was indicated that "recently, the potential threat of the epidemiological and epizootic situation in our state has been actualized, due to the attempts of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency of the US Defense Department (through Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp.) to establish control over the functioning of microbiological laboratories in Ukraine for the study of pathogens of especially dangerous infectious diseases that can be used to create or modernize new types of biological weapons.

"The persistent aspirations of the United States to resume the project indicate intentions to establish control over all domestic research on pathogens of especially dangerous infectious diseases that can be used to create or modernize new types of selective biological weapons," the document says.

"At the same time, it is not ruled out that under the conditions guaranteed by the new program of broad rights and powers, a foreign party will be able to study its own test systems on the territory of Ukraine, which will create a potential threat to the epidemiological and epizootic situation both in individual regions and in the state as a whole," the memo says.

The SBU acknowledged that the work of laboratories in the framework of the US military biological program could lead to accusations of Ukraine in the development of biological weapons on its territory, the document says.

"The subordination of the Biological Threat Reduction project in Ukraine and the new program for engaging in joint biological activities to the US Department of Defense, the military department of a foreign country, creates favorable conditions not only for penetration of microbiological institutions of foreign specialists into the regional laboratories, but also for their familiarization with domestic strategic developments," the document noted.

"We also cannot rule out the possibility of use of the data obtained in this case to accuse our country of being involved in the development of biological weapons on its territory," it said.