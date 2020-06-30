Russian Military Received Almost 800 Equipment Units Since Start of 2020- Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Russian armed forces have received almost 800 units of military equipment and armaments, including 58 aircraft, since the beginning of 2020, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the year, the [armed] forces have received 776 articles of cutting-edge and upgraded military equipment, including 58 planes and helicopter, over 140 armored vehicles and 510 multi-purpose vehicles," Shoigu said at a teleconference at the ministry.

He also recalled that the country's naval forces had been boosted by the Knyaz Vladimir nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and two auxiliary vessels.