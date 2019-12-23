UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Receives First Set Of Newest S-350 Vityaz Air Defense System - Producer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia's Almaz-Antey arms producer has delivered to the Defense Ministry the first set of the newest S-350 Vityaz long-range air defense missile weapon system, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russia's Almaz-Antey arms producer has delivered to the Defense Ministry the first set of the newest S-350 Vityaz long-range air defense missile weapon system, the company said on Monday.

"During the transmission, the equipment was taken to a training ground, where test flights were conducted, involving real aerial targets escort.

Acceptance tests have been passed successfully," Almaz-Antey said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

The acceptance ceremony was held on Sunday in the country's southern Astrakhan region.

The S-350 Vityaz is designed to repel massive attacks by modern and prospective air attack weapons.

