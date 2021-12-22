Russian Military Recently Killed One of Major Militants in Syria Margoshvili - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) SULTAN, December 22 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has recently eliminated one of the major militants operating in Syria Ash-Shishani Margoshvili, Russian Special Representative Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"Recently, the Russian air forces managed to destroy one of the leaders of the Junud al-Sham (terrorist group, banned in Russia), ash-Shishani Margoshvili," Lavrentyev said at a press conference following the Astana format meeting.