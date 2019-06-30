Russian Military Reconciliation Center Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Refugees From Idlib

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Members of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria have delivered humanitarian assistance to refugees from a de-escalation zone in Idlib, who have been hosted in a refugee camp near the city of Tartus, a representative of the Reconciliation Center said on Saturday.

"This set of products includes rice, sugar, canned food, tea. People are very happy that we have come. They receive humanitarian aid only from us and the Syrian government," the representative said.

Previously, the camp had hosted thousands of refugees, but to date, many of them have returned to their homes. At the moment, there are about 20 families with 10-20 people in each of them.

Because of the heat there was a problem with lack of medical care.

The necessary conditions for living were created in the camp. It has a kitchen, sort of running water and sometimes even tv.

During the talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between armed opposition and government forces.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safe for returning Syrian refugees.