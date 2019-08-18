Russian Military Reconciliation Center Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Residents of Aleppo

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation delivered about three tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Hananu Sharkiyah district of Syria's northwestern Aleppo province.

"This district was hit badly throughout military operations [in the area]. All of the district's infrastructure is almost entirely destroyed ... This humanitarian aid will help people greatly," a representative from the center told reporters.

The aid included food sets comprised of rice, flour, tea, canned meat, and bread.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.