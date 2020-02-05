Russian Military Refutes Claims Of Attack On Russian Military Police In Syria's Aleppo
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Media reports about alleged attack by pro-Turkish armed groups on Russian military police in Syria's Aleppo province are false, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday.
"The reports circulated by a number of news outlets on February 4 about the alleged shelling of a Russian military police post north of the city of Tall Rifat in the Aleppo province of the Syrian Arab Republic are untrue," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said at a daily news briefing.
Borenkov stressed that Russian military advisers and military police units performing tasks in Syria are safe.