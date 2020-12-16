Russian Military Refutes Reports About 'Encirclement' of Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Reports about the "encirclement" of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh do not correspond to reality, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Russian peacekeepers had been allegedly encircled by the Azerbaijani military in the Hadrut region of Karabakh.

"Information about the alleged encirclement of Russian peacekeeping forces by one of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh does not correspond to reality. All units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh perform tasks as usual, both at observation posts and in the course of monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime," the ministry said.