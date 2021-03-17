Russian Military Refutes Reports About 'Explosion' of Torpedoes in Primorye on March 10

The Russian Defense Ministry refuted media reports about the alleged explosion of torpedoes while unloading from a large anti-submarine ship in Primorye on March 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry refuted media reports about the alleged explosion of torpedoes while unloading from a large anti-submarine ship in Primorye on March 10.

"The information published in some media about the alleged explosion of torpedoes on March 10 of this year during unloading from a large anti-submarine ship in Primorye does not correspond to reality.

There have been no incidents related to the maintenance of the weapons of ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet," the statement says.