Russian Military Refutes Reports Claiming Turkish Forces Blocked Part Of Syrian M4 Highway

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Reports saying that the Turkish military blocked a part of a patrolling route on the M4 highway in Syria's Idlib province are false, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The information shared by several online news agencies about the alleged blocking of a patrol section on the M4 highway in the area of the Mkhanbel settlement in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish forces in order to disrupt the movement of Russian military police units does not correspond to reality," Grinkevich said.

The official added that joint Russian-Turkish patrols along the highway will resume only after security along the patrol route will be guaranteed by the Turkish side.

More Stories From World

