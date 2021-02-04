Russian Military Refutes Reports of About Violation of Estonian Airspace by Russian Il-76

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The main headquarters of the Estonian Self-Defense Forces' claims about the violation of the Estonian airspace by Russian aircraft Il-76 does not correspond to reality, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

The ministry clarified that on February 3, the crew of the Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces had carried out a scheduled flight to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region.

"The flight took place along a pre-agreed route with the transponder turned on. The aircraft crew was in constant contact with Estonian air traffic controllers, who did not make any claims to the Russian crew on the day of the flight or the next day," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the flight had been carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which is confirmed by means of objective control.