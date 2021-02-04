UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Refutes Reports Of About Violation Of Estonian Airspace By Russian Il-76

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian Military Refutes Reports of About Violation of Estonian Airspace by Russian Il-76

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The main headquarters of the Estonian Self-Defense Forces' claims about the violation of the Estonian airspace by Russian aircraft Il-76 does not correspond to reality, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

The ministry clarified that on February 3, the crew of the Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces had carried out a scheduled flight to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region.

"The flight took place along a pre-agreed route with the transponder turned on. The aircraft crew was in constant contact with Estonian air traffic controllers, who did not make any claims to the Russian crew on the day of the flight or the next day," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the flight had been carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which is confirmed by means of objective control.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Kaliningrad February

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

13 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

43 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

44 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

59 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.