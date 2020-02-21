The reports of hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the Syrian province of Idlib over clashes between Damascus and terrorists are not true, the head of the Russian сenter for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The reports of hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the Syrian province of Idlib over clashes between Damascus and terrorists are not true, the head of the Russian сenter for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said Friday.

"The information about alleged 'hundreds of thousands' of civilian residents of the province heading for the Syrian-Turkish border because of military clashes between terrorists and the Syrian government forces in the east of the province is not true," he said.

There have been no "verifiable photos or video recordings" that would prove this exodus, Zhuravlev said.

Transport routes in Idlib have been working as usual these past few weeks, which made it possible to move weapons and cargo transport with ammunition from Turkey into the area, he added.