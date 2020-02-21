UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Refutes Reports Of Civilian Exodus From Syria's Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:11 PM

Russian Military Refutes Reports of Civilian Exodus From Syria's Idlib

The reports of hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the Syrian province of Idlib over clashes between Damascus and terrorists are not true, the head of the Russian сenter for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The reports of hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing the Syrian province of Idlib over clashes between Damascus and terrorists are not true, the head of the Russian сenter for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, said Friday.

"The information about alleged 'hundreds of thousands' of civilian residents of the province heading for the Syrian-Turkish border because of military clashes between terrorists and the Syrian government forces in the east of the province is not true," he said.

There have been no "verifiable photos or video recordings" that would prove this exodus, Zhuravlev said.

Transport routes in Idlib have been working as usual these past few weeks, which made it possible to move weapons and cargo transport with ammunition from Turkey into the area, he added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Border From Government

Recent Stories

People are losing jobs in every sector: Bilawal

14 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at ..

21 minutes ago

UAE hosts ambassadors to UN for discussions on pro ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $58.94 a barrel T ..

58 minutes ago

Contempt proceedings be initiated against PM if Ka ..

1 hour ago

Kyrgyzstan Suspends Visa Issuance to Chinese Citiz ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.