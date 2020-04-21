Russian Military Refutes Reports on Deployment of Additional Troops in Chechen Republic

Russia did not deploy additional troops in the southern region of the Chechen Republic, the head of the Russian Armed Forces Southern Military District press service, Vadim Astafyev, told Sputnik on Tuesday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) - Russia did not deploy additional troops in the southern region of the Chechen Republic, the head of the Russian Armed Forces Southern Military District press service, Vadim Astafyev, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, citing locals, reported that the military was sent to Chechnya's northwestern Nadterechny district.

"No additional troops were sent into Chechnya, the military was not involved in any activities," Astafyev said.

According to Astafyev, the troops that are stationed in Russia's southern republic are located at their permanent deployment center and are engaged in planned combat training.