Russian Military Refutes US Claim of Dangerous Maneuver of Russian Warship in Arabian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A statement by the US Navy about the allegedly "dangerous" approach of a Russian warship to a US Navy destroyer in the Arabian Sea is false, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The press service of the US Navy's 5th fleet of the US Navy reported earlier in the day that a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached" USS Farragut (DDG 99) in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, "in a dangerous near-collision."

"The statement circulated by the 5th fleet of the US Navy about the alleged dangerous approach a Russian warship and the destroyer" Farragut "in the Arabian Sea is false," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was the US Navy destroyer that, being on the left side of the Russian warship moving forward, on January 9, 2020, flagrantly violated international rules for preventing collisions of ships at sea, by making a maneuver to cross its course," the ministry stressed.

"The crew of the Russian warship acted professionally, making a maneuver that prevented a collision with the violator-ship," the ministry added.