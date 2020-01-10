UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Refutes US Claim Of Dangerous Maneuver Of Russian Warship In Arabian Sea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Military Refutes US Claim of Dangerous Maneuver of Russian Warship in Arabian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A statement by the US Navy about the allegedly "dangerous" approach of a Russian warship to a US Navy destroyer in the Arabian Sea is false, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The press service of the US Navy's 5th fleet of the US Navy reported earlier in the day that a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached" USS Farragut (DDG 99) in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, "in a dangerous near-collision."

"The statement circulated by the 5th fleet of the US Navy about the alleged dangerous approach a Russian warship and the destroyer" Farragut "in the Arabian Sea is false," the ministry said in a statement.

"It was the US Navy destroyer that, being on the left side of the Russian warship moving forward, on January 9, 2020, flagrantly violated international rules for preventing collisions of ships at sea, by making a maneuver to cross its course," the ministry stressed.

"The crew of the Russian warship acted professionally, making a maneuver that prevented a collision with the violator-ship," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia January 2020

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

50 minutes ago

DSP among 15 martyred, 19 hurt in Quetta mosque bl ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Satellite ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of a marriage ceremony ..

5 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission gets new Commission ..

5 minutes ago

Cleanliness work continuing in Lahore, contract no ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.