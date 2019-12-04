Russian Military Register 56 Ceasefire Violations in Idlib Zone in Past 24 Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Illegal militant groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria violated the ceasefire regime 56 times in the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reported on Tuesday.

According to Borenkov, units of the Russian military police and combat aircraft continue to carry out patrol missions along the designated routes in Syria's Aleppo and Raqqa provinces.

In addition, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was carried out in Aleppo province.

The patrols are part of recent agreements between Russia and Turkey that designate areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters.