UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Register 56 Ceasefire Violations In Idlib Zone In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russian Military Register 56 Ceasefire Violations in Idlib Zone in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Illegal militant groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria violated the ceasefire regime 56 times in the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation reported on Tuesday.

According to Borenkov, units of the Russian military police and combat aircraft continue to carry out patrol missions along the designated routes in Syria's Aleppo and Raqqa provinces.

In addition, a joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was carried out in Aleppo province.

 The patrols are part of recent agreements between Russia and Turkey that designate areas for Russian patrol missions outside of the Turkish-held "safe" border zone that Ankara wanted to be cleared of Kurdish fighters.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo Ankara Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

1 hour ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

2 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

2 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

2 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.