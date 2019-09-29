Russian Military Registered 35 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past Day -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Russia has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 35 instances of breaches in the provinces of Idlib (11), Latakia (13), Aleppo (10), Hama (1).

The Turkish side registered 23 breaches in the provinces of Latakia (6), Idlib (6), Hama (6), Aleppo (5)," the ministry said in its daily update on Syria.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.