UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Registered 35 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria Over Past Day -Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:50 PM

Russian Military Registered 35 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past Day -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Russia has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 23, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 35 instances of breaches in the provinces of Idlib (11), Latakia (13), Aleppo (10), Hama (1).

The Turkish side registered 23 breaches in the provinces of Latakia (6), Idlib (6), Hama (6), Aleppo (5)," the ministry said in its daily update on Syria.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.