Russian Military Registers 24 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The Russian military has registered 24 episodes of fighting in Syria over the past 24 hours, with militants attacking settlements in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Idlib, Major General Aleksey Bakin, the head of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria, said on Friday.

"On August 29, 24 attacks have been registered. Militants from illegal armed formations have shot Khalidiyah, Benyamin, Sabikiya, Aleppo, Maqanis al-Duwairy settlements in Aleppo province; Saraf, Ain al-Qantara, Mucattal, Kuhbaniya, Kalaz-Tahtani, Qinsiba, Djanadjik in Latakia province; Sukkoria in Idlib province," Bakin said.

He added that to stabilize the situation the center has managed to broker a unilateral ceasefire by the Syrian military in the Idlib de-escalation zone, starting on August 31, at 6:00 (03:00 GMT).

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.