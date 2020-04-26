UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Registers No Fire From Turkey-Controlled Militants In Idlib Over Past Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Military Registers No Fire From Turkey-Controlled Militants in Idlib Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) No shelling by Turkish-controlled militants has been registered in Syria's de-escalation zone of Idlib over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian reconciliation said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded," Rear Adm.

Oleg Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

The Russian center for reconciliation and the Turkish military continue maintaining contact via a special round-the-clock communications channel, he added.

Over the given period, the Russian military had conducted air patrols along the route Kuweires airfiled - Metras airfield - Hanik-Faukani - Ain Issa -- Mazraat - Bir Hamid - Kuweires airfield, according to Zhuravlev.

