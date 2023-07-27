Open Menu

Russian Military Repels 9 Ukraine's Attacks Killing Over 150 Soldiers - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Units of Center group of troops of the Russian armed forces repelled nine Ukraine's attacks in the Svatove and Krasnyi Lyman directions and destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as two infantry fighting vehicles and four armored vehicles, Alexander Savchuk, head of the group's press center, told Sputnik.

"In the course of active defense of the occupied lines, the units of the Center group repelled nine attempts of enemy attacks. Two infantry fighting vehicles, four armored vehicles, five pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer, three mortars and more than 150 militants were destroyed. Eight servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine surrendered," Savchuk said.

