Russian Military Reports 1 Ceasefire Violation In Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The Russian military has recorded one violation of ceasefire in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish military has recorded 11 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the Syrian ceasefire violation has recorded one instance of firing in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side has recorded 11 cases of firing, including seven in the Idlib province and four in the Latakia province," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

Russian forces have carried out another three humanitarian operations since the day before, delivering 440 food kits to civilians in the Aleppo province, 440 food kits to the Raqqa province and 440 food kits to the Hasakah province, according to the bulletin.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the repatriation of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons.

"Over the past 24 hours, 427 refugees returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 128 women and 218 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 more hectares (5.5 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, having defused 53 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.

