Russian Military Reports 12 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Russian Military Reports 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Russian military has recorded 12 violations of ceasefire in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish military has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has recorded 12 instances of firing, including one in the Aleppo province, seven in the Idlib province and four in the Latakia province. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

Russian forces have carried out another humanitarian operation since the day before, delivering 440 food kits to civilians in the Aleppo province, according to the bulletin.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the repatriation of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP).

"Over the past 24 hours, 453 refugees returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 136 women and 231 children," the center said.

Three internally-displaced Syrians have return to their permanent residency site since the day before, according to the bulletin.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 more hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, having defused 38 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.

