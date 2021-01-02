Russian Military Reports 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 17 violations over the past day, while the Turkish side has recorded four violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 17 violations over the past day, while the Turkish side has recorded four violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered 17 instances of firing, including two in the province of Aleppo, one in Latakia, 10 in Idlib and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered four instances of firing (neither of which has been confirmed by the Russian side)," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

According to the center, no refugees crossed into Syria from foreign countries and no internally displaced persons returned to their original sites of residence over the past day.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared 5 more acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, having defused nine explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.