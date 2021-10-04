UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch Of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:26 PM

Russia's Project 885 Yasen nuclear submarine Severodvinsk carried out the first ever underwater launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, the defense ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russia's Project 885 Yasen nuclear submarine Severodvinsk carried out the first ever underwater launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, the defense ministry said on Monday.

Earlier, Severodvinsk carried out the first ever on-surface firing.

"The crew of the Severodvinsk nuclear-powered missile cruiser submarine successfully completed the second test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile. The second test-firing was carried out by the Severodvinsk crew from a submerged position for the first time, from a depth of 40 meters (131 feet) in the White Sea waters, at a conditional target in the Barents Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

