Russian Military Reports 1st Underwater Launch of Zircon Missile From Nuclear Submarine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russia's Project 885 Yasen nuclear submarine Severodvinsk carried out the first ever underwater launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile, the defense ministry said on Monday.

Earlier, Severodvinsk carried out the first ever on-surface firing.

"The crew of the Severodvinsk nuclear-powered missile cruiser submarine successfully completed the second test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile. The second test-firing was carried out by the Severodvinsk crew from a submerged position for the first time, from a depth of 40 meters (131 feet) in the White Sea waters, at a conditional target in the Barents Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.