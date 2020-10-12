Russian Military Reports 2 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded two violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded two violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered two instances of firing in the Latakia province (according to the Syrian side, there were 13 instances of firing, including two in Idlib, nine in Aleppo and two in Hama). The Turkish side has registered six instances of firing (none was confirmed by the Russian side)," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

The center has carried out another humanitarian operation since the day before, delivering 440 food kits to residents of the Damlahiyah Kabir settlement in the Hasakah province, according to the bulletin.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 389 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 117 women and 199 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.7 more hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 11 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.