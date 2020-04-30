Russian Military Reports 24 New Coronavirus Cases in Service Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces rose by 24 to 1,068 on Thursday from 1,044 the day before, the Defense Ministry said.

"Blanket testing in the Russian armed forces between March and April 30 returned 1,068 positive results," the ministry said in a statement.

Of them, 342 service members were admitted to military hospitals, 250 isolated at the places of service, 10 taken to civilian health care institutions and 466 were being treated at home. A total 109 have recovered from the infection.

Two service members are in intensive care, including one on mechanical ventilation. The condition of further 11 personnel is moderate. The rest are asymptomatic.