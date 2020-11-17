Russian Military Reports 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 27 violations over the past day, while the Turkish side has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 27 violations over the past day, while the Turkish side has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered 27 instances of firing, including two in the province of Aleppo, seven in Latakia, 14 in Idlib and four in Hama. The Turkish side has not registered any instances of firing," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 139 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 42 women and 71 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 more hectares (4.6 acres) of territory in the Aleppo province and defused 15 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.