Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:04 PM

Russian Military Reports 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded three violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded three violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered three instances of firing in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side has registered one instance of firing in the Latakia province," the bulletin read.

The ministry's Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has carried out another two humanitarian operations since the day before, delivering 880 food kits to residents of Al-Watutiyah settlement in the Hasakah province and the Maqas al-Ashaary settlement in Al-Suwayda province.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 310 refugees (117 women and 199 children) have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.7 more hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 36 explosive devices, according to the bulletin.

