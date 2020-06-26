Russian Military Reports 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three instances of ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 1, Idlib - 2. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the bulletin read.

The center also said that it had carried out two new humanitarian operations, having delivered 440 food kits to the Medinet-Rhaya settlement in Hasakah Province and 250 food kits to the Kafer-Besin settlement in Aleppo Province.

The armed conflict between the Syrian government and opposition groups, including terrorists, began in 2011. By 2016, terrorist forces were significantly subdued, while the government and opposition concluded a ceasefire, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as its guarantors.

Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.

According to the Defense Ministry's bulletin on migration dynamics, 33 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints over the past day, including 10 women and 17 children.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 more hectares (5 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 41 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The Defense Ministry established its Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.