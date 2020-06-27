UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Reports 3 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded three ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, and Turkey has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violations in Syria has registered three facts of firing, including two in the Idlib province and one in Aleppo. The Turkish side has not registered any facts of firing," the bulletin read.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, acts as a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire negotiated in 2016. Notwithstanding the recent escalation in the country's northern parts, the return of refugees to de-escalated areas and the restoration of peaceful life remain a priority in Syria.

According to the Defense Ministry's bulletin on migration dynamics, 27 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints over the past day, including eight women and 14 children.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 more hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 22 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to monitor the implementation of ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.

