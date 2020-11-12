UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military Reports 30 New Shelling Instances By Nusra Terrorists In Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Military Reports 30 New Shelling Instances by Nusra Terrorists in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) committed 30 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

"We have registered 30 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of the Nusra terrorists, including 22 in the Idlib province, one in the Aleppo province, three in the Latakia province, and four in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past one day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have carried out patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

2 hours ago

Livestock services training centre Fazilpur made f ..

1 hour ago

Nigerian court bails Abuja protestors

1 hour ago

Danish company charged with violating EU sanctions ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.