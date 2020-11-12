Russian Military Reports 30 New Shelling Instances by Nusra Terrorists in Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) committed 30 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

"We have registered 30 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of the Nusra terrorists, including 22 in the Idlib province, one in the Aleppo province, three in the Latakia province, and four in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past one day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have carried out patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.