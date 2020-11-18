UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Reports 33 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:28 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 33 violations over the past day, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded 33 violations over the past day, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission ... has registered 33 instances of firing, including three in the province of Aleppo, eight in Latakia, 19 in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 instances of firing (neither of which has been confirmed by the Russian side)," the daily bulletin of the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs in Syria read.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries and sites of displacement within the country.

"Over the past 24 hours, 114 refugees have returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 34 women and 58 children," the center said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 more hectares (4.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, defusing 15 explosive devices, as stated in the bulletin.

