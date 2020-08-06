UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Reports 5 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:48 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded five violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of ceasefire in Syria has recorded five violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered five instances of firing, including two in the Aleppo province and three in Latakia. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the bulletin read.

Russian forces have carried out another two humanitarian operations since the day before, delivering 400 food kits to residents in the Hama province and 440 food kits in the Aleppo province.

As part of Syria's effort to restore peaceful life on the back of almost a decade-long war, Russia assists Damascus in facilitating the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries.

"Over the past 24 hours, 327 refugees returned to Syria from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, including 98 women and 167 children," the Russian Defense Ministry said in its migration-monitoring bulletin.

Three internally-displaced Syrians have return to their permanent residency site since the day before, according to the bulletin.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 more hectares (5.5 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 34 explosive devices, the ministry said.

