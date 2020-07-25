UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Reports More Shelling In Syria's North By Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Military Reports More Shelling in Syria's North by Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Friday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Kuhbaniya settlement in the Latakia province, and one shelling of the Maarrat-Moukhos settlement and one shelling of the Ruayha settlement in the Idlib province by the Nusra terrorists," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours.

According to Shcherbitsky, the Russian military police have patrolled the Aleppo province, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in a loop beginning and ending in the Aleppo air field of Kuweires.

More Stories From World

