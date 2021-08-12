UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Reports Threefold Increase In NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russian Military Reports Threefold Increase in NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea

ON-DON, August 12 (Sputnik) - NATO reconnaissance aircraft have increased their flights over the Black Sea almost threefold this year, hitting new peaks compared to aerial activities over the previous years, Nikolay Gostev, the commander of the fourth air and air defense forces army of Russia's Southern Military District, said

"In comparison with last year, the frequency of NATO reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea region has increased by almost three times," Gostev told "Voennyi Vestnik Yuga Rossii" newspaper.

In 2019, the NATO aviation carried out 270 such flights, followed by some 530 last year. In 2021, the alliance has made over 560 flights.

French jets as well as the NATO joint forces tactical aviation have joined US surveillance aircraft and drones in these activities, the commander added.

Russia promptly reacts to the actions in "strict" compliance with international norms to prevent violations of national airspace, according to Gostev.

