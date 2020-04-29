UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Reports Total 1,044 Coronavirus Cases In Service Members

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Military Reports Total 1,044 Coronavirus Cases in Service Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the Russian armed forces rose to 1,044 on Wednesday from 960 the day before, the Defense Ministry said.

"Blanket testing in the Russian armed forces between March and April 29 returned 1,044 positive results," the ministry said in a statement.

Of them, 332 service members were admitted to military hospitals, 253 isolated at the places of service, eight taken to civilian health care institutions and 451 were being treated at home. A further 82 have recovered from the infection.

