Russian Military, Rescuers Cleared 6,437 Acres of DPR, LPR Territory of Mines - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Russian military and rescuers have cleared more than 6,430 acres of territory in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) of mines, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said at a briefing.

"Demining units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry out tasks to clear the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics of explosive objects. Overall, 2,604.94 hectares (6,437 acres) have been inspected," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.