Russian Military Rescues Ukrainian Sailors From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) A detachment of warships of Russia's Northern Fleet rescued 20 Ukrainian sailors from pirates on a Panama-flagged container ship from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, Commander of Squadron of Northern Fleet Ships Captain Stanislav Varik said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Northern Fleet rescued the Panama-flagged MSC Lucia container ship from pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

"We clarified the situation that there were 22 people in the ship's crew: One Russian, One Romanian and 20 Ukrainians. All were safe and sound and sheltered in this room," Varik said.

The ship's owner company also confirmed that all crew members are safe.

According to Varik, the rescued ship is being escorted by Russian military ships at the request of its captain.