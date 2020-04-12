Russian Military Sanitizes 25 Medical Facilities in Serbia Over Past Week - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian military specialists have sanitized 25 medical facilities in the Serbian capital of Belgrade and the surrounding area over the past week amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The combined detachment of the Russian Defense Ministry has disinfected 25 medical facilities in the capital and nearby settlements during a week of deployment in Serbia," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops have sanitized more than 50 buildings, comprising an internal area of more than four million square feet, the ministry added.

On Saturday, Russian military personnel disinfected 13 medical facilities where patients have been screened for COVID-19.

A unit of Russian military personnel will travel to the Serbian city of Nis to disinfect medical facilities as the rate of infection increases in the country's southern regions, the ministry has announced.

As of 13:00 GMT on Saturday, the Serbian Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,380 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, resulting in the deaths of 74 people.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that he hoped to lift the state of emergency imposed due to the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic by the end of April.