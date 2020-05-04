UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Sanitizes Another Seven Facilities In Serbia, Italy - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

BELGRADE/BERGAMO (Italy) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Russian military specialists, working in cooperation with their Serbian and Italian counterparts, have participated in the disinfection of a further five facilities in Serbia and two medical institutions in the Italian region of Lombardy, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

"The Joint Russian-Serbian nuclear, biological, and chemical protection teams have continued to conduct coordinated disinfection efforts. Over the past 24 hours, five facilities in Belgrade and Nis have been sanitized," the ministry said.

Elsewhere, Russian specialists also sanitized the department of pulmonary and infectious diseases at the Serbia Clinical Center in the capital, Belgrade.

Two medical and nursing teams also took part in the examination and treatment of 14 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital in Nis. Russian military doctors are also evaluating the current epidemiological situation in the cities of Pancevo, Kraljevo, Kula, and Vrbas.

Russian military personnel are also currently deployed in Italy, helping disinfection efforts in the Lombardy region. According to the Ministry of Defense, two facilities have been sanitized by Russian troops, working in conjunction with their Italian counterparts, over the past day.

"Russian and Italian military personnel disinfected two medical facilities in the eastern districts of the capital of the Brescia province, in Lombardy region," the ministry said.

Specialists in the region also examined a temporary deployment center at Bergamo's Orio al Serio airport, according to the ministry.

During their deployment to Italy, Russian troops working in partnership with their Italian counterparts, have disinfected retirement homes in more than 90 settlements of the Lombardy region.

As of Sunday, the Serbian Ministry of Health has confirmed 9,464 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. The case total rose by 102 over the preceding 24 hours, down from the 157 new positive tests announced on Saturday.

In Italy, the number of active cases continues to decline as, on Sunday, 1,389 new positive tests were announced compared to the 1,740 people who were discharged. The country also reported its lowest daily increase in the COVID-19 death toll since mid-March after 174 fatalities were reported over the preceding 24 hours.

