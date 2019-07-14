(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LATAKIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The Russian military delivered humanitarian aid, including food and school supplies, to people in several localities across the Latakia province in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Sunday.

People in towns near the Latakia city received food aid, including rice, sugar, tea and canned goods. Children were provided with school kits, the center's spokesperson said.

Quoting one of the local administration representatives, he said that these areas in the past had often been attacked by terrorists seeking to gain strongholds and advance on Latakia. Now peace has been restored, people return to their homes and children go to school, he added.

The Syrian civil conflict has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for military assistance in countering the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations. The government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing conditions for safe return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced people.