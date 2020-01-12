ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Russian servicemen have carried out a humanitarian operation in Syria's northern province of Aleppo, delivering 1.5 tonnes of food supplies to residents of the Shiran settlement, the Center for Syrian Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs said on Sunday.

"We have carried out a humanitarian action today in the north of Syria, having delivered 500 food kits to the residents.

The kits were chiefly for children and women who lost other members of their families, as well as for the poor," the center's representative, Adam Yevloyev, told journalists.

He said the kits included rice, flour, sugar, tea and canned goods ” all produced in Russia.

According to the center, the Russian military have so far carried out 2,300 humanitarian actions in Syria and delivered more than 4,000 tonnes of food and water supplies as part of their effort to help the war-torn country recover peaceful life.