ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Russian servicemen have carried out a humanitarian operation in Syria's northern province of Aleppo, delivering 250 food kits and 1 tonne of bread to residents of the Andzara settlement, the Center for Syrian Reconciliation and Refugee Affairs said on Sunday.

"We carried out a humanitarian action today in the Andzara settlement of Aleppo Province. We intend to continue such operations as we have been doing for many years now," the center's representative, Maksim Solokha, told journalists.

He said the kits included rice, flour, sugar, tea and canned goods.

Andzara is one of the settlements that were regained from insurgents by the government forces. Leaving, the radical fighters left nothing behind and took all they could from the homes, which has made food assistance to the returning residence of crucial importance.

According to the center, the Russian military have so far carried out 2,400 humanitarian actions in Syria and delivered more than 4,000 tonnes of food and water supplies as part of their effort to help the war-torn country recover peaceful life.