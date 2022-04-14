UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Says 1,160 Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered In Mariupol Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Up to 1,160 Ukrainian soldiers, including 176 officers, surrendered in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Up to 1,160 Ukrainian soldiers, including 176 officers, surrendered in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"A total of 1,160 Ukrainian soldiers of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily surrendered over the day. Among them were 176 officers," Konashenkov told a briefing.

The spokesman added that the Russian military aviation hit 48 Ukrainian military facilities in the last 24 hours, including "two command posts, a radar station, two positions of multiple rocket launchers, an artillery battery, six depots of rocket and artillery weapons," as well as areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment.

Konashenkov said that the Russian military has destroyed almost 700 Ukrainian aircraft since the beginning of Moscow's military operation on February 24, including 448 unmanned aerial vehicles.

"A total of 131 aircraft, 104 helicopters, 245 anti-aircraft missile systems, 448 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,179 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 248 multiple rocket launchers, 944 pieces of field artillery and mortars, and 2,088 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation," Konashenkov said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

